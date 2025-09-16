Jennifer Lopez has fans confused with latest ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ look

Jennifer Lopez shows off transformation for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez’s latest transformation has fans seeing double, and mistaking her for another pop icon.

The singer and actress, 56, shared behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, but instead of sparking only excitement for the October 10 release, her platinum blond makeover set off a wave of comparisons to Gwen Stefani.

In the Instagram selfies, Lopez posed in a retro-inspired wig with voluminous curls pulled into a high ponytail, tied off with a pale pink headband.

Paired with crimson lips, glossy red nails, and soft neutral eye makeup, the look had all the polish of old Hollywood glamour.

But fans scrolling through the photos couldn’t help but do a double take.

“I thought this was Gwen Stefani at first!” one person wrote, while another joked, “What in the Gwen Stefani is this?”

Dozens more echoed the same thought, even Natasha Bedingfield chimed in, telling Lopez, “Omg you look like @gwenstefani. Love you sis.”

The glam shots also teased moments from Lopez’s upcoming role as Aurora in Bill Condon’s musical thriller.

One snap showed her wrapped in a pink robe before a bathtub scene, while another captured her sitting in the tub, reviewing costume sketches.

“Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing,” she captioned the post.

“Stepping back into time has never been so much fun.”

Lopez stars opposite Diego Luna in the film, which is set in 1983.

And while her look was designed to transport audiences into a different era, it unexpectedly transported her fans straight to Stefani territory, a fair mix-up, considering the No Doubt singer’s signature blond hair and trademark red lip.