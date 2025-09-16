Ben Affleck meets Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives 'cousin' Jen Affleck for first time

Ben Affleck finally came face to face with Jen Affleck after months of speculation about whether they were really related.

The meeting happened in a lighthearted way as the two teamed up for a new Dunkin' commercial that premiered on Monday.

The 26 year old social media influencer, who appears on the reality show The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, introduced herself in the ad as “the Value Affleck.”

She told viewers, “Expecting my cousin Ben? Nah. When Dunkin’ has something packed with amazing value, they bring me in. Jen Affleck. The Value Affleck. Twice the personality, half the price. I’m a steal.”

She then promoted the $6 Meal Deal before poking fun at Ben’s looks.

Jen went further by saying, “Why overpay for something that nobody wants? I’m younger, hotter. Can you believe Ben’s only 53? And it’s not like a young 53. It’s like a weathered 53.”

The playful jab was quickly answered when Ben appeared at the drive thru window. He replied,“Rude. [I’m a] totally average 53. Right down the 53 fairway.”

However, the ad added a fun twist to the ongoing buzz about their supposed family ties.

On the show, Jen claimed that her husband Zac was cousins with Ben, making them related by marriage. But in September 2024, a source told People that the connection between the Utah Afflecks and Ben’s Boston family was “absolutely not true.”

Genealogy records showed Zac’s family traced back to England, while Ben’s roots went to Scotland.

Despite the rumours, fans seemed to enjoy seeing the two Afflecks together in the ad.