Jelly Roll appeals for ‘prayers’ over surprising news

Jelly Roll expresses concern following body transformation

Jelly Roll recently expressed concern about his wallet as he splurges on fashion following his dramatic weight loss.

The 40-year-old rapper, who has been making headlines for his body transformation, took the internet by storm with his latest post.

On Monday, September 15, the country music star shared glimpses from his God of the World concert in Vatican City on Instagram.

In the photo, the Need a Favor singer is seen wearing a Louis Vuitton ensemble, including a black button-up top layered with a collared jacket and matching pants.

Taking a jab at his weight loss, he captioned the post, “I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account. A hundred thousand thank-yous to the legend Skateboard P, his team, and everyone else that had a hand in making last night happen."

This update comes after Jelly lost between 60 and 70 pounds since beginning his weight loss journey in 2022.

Earlier in 2024, Jelly had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, where he discussed his diet plan and exercise routine.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “It’s cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day.”

On professional front, Jelly is set to embark on his Down Under Tour in November after wrapping up Post Malone’s The BIG ASS World Tour in Europe.