Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones' cosy chemistry sends fans into frenzy

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones are rumoured to have picked their romance from where they left after enjoying a cosy lunch together last week.

Later on Monday, while co-hosting BBC Morning Live, the pair shared some flirty moments on Instagram.

Helen, 42, appeared in great spirits as she headed to the Manchester TV studio with a million-dollar smile on her face.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in jeans and a red jacket, stylishly wrapped up scarf around her neck.

Meanwhile, Gethin, 47, appeared to tease Helen about her outfit. He posted a photo of his co-star alongside a snap of Toy Story cowboy Woody cheekily captioned it: 'Today's @bbcmorninglive host! Helen swiftly reposted the playful jab.

For context, the pair were spotted on a cosy lunch yesterday, just days after reportedly they 'cooling their romance.'

The outing comes shortly after Gethin revealed the sad loss of his father, who had battled a long illness. He highlighted the importance of humour in helping his family cope and thanked the NHS for their care, noting that his sister, who also works for the institution, had been 'amazing.'

Helen, meanwhile, shares three children Ernie, Louis, and Elsie with her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The family has been living together in Cumbria after her 2022 split from Myler.