Apple releases iOS 26: Worldwide download updated schedule

Apple launched iOS 26 worldwide on Monday, September 15, 2025, featuring the revolutionary Liquid Glass interface and advanced AI capabilities. The free update rolled out simultaneously across all time zones beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
The Liquid Glass interface reduces visual clutter while maintaining familiarity, with refined icons, translucent overlays, and dynamic depth effects. New AI capabilities include enhanced Siri responses, contextual awareness features, and intelligent notification management.
The update supports iPhone 11 and newer models, including all iPhone 12-17 generations and iPhone SE (2nd/3rd gen).
Concurrent releases include iPadOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoa, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26, all featuring the new Liquid Glass design language and enhanced AI functionality.
Users can install the update via Settings > General > Software Update. Apple recommends backing up devices and connecting to Wi-Fi before downloading.
