Asia Cup 2025: India enter Super Four after UAE crush Oman

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Haris at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: India qualified for the Super Four of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 after UAE thrashed Oman at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The result confirmed India’s qualification, as the Men in Blue top Group A with two wins in two matches.

India opened their campaign with a victory over UAE before defeating arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. With four points and a net run-rate of 4.793, they lead the table comfortably.

Pakistan and UAE are tied on two points each, but Pakistan hold second place thanks to a superior net run-rate of 1.649 compared to UAE’s -2.030.

After today’s defeat, Oman also crashed out of the tournament, remaining winless with a poor net run-rate of -3.375.

India will conclude their group stage campaign against Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi, while Pakistan will face UAE in Dubai on Wednesday in what could be a virtual knockout for the second Super Four spot from Group A.

Batting first on Monday, UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu got their side off to a flying start.

The pair brought up a fifty-run stand inside the powerplay and pushed the score to 81-0 at the halfway mark with aggressive stroke play.

Sharafu reached his 10th T20I half-century before being bowled by Jiten Ramanandi for 51 off 38 balls. Asif Khan fell soon after, but skipper Waseem held the innings together.

The UAE captain registered his 24th T20I fifty and became the first Emirati batter to surpass 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. He scored a composed 69 off 54 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes, before departing in the final over.

Cameos from Mohammad Zohaib (21 off 13) and Harshit Kaushik (19* off 8) helped UAE post a competitive 172-5 in 20 overs.

Oman’s chase stumbled from the outset. Junaid Siddique struck in the first over to remove Aamir Kaleem for two, and then dismissed skipper Jatinder Singh (20 off 10) in his next over to leave Oman reeling at 23-2.

Haider Ali and Mohammad Rohid kept the pressure on with quick wickets, reducing Oman to 50-5 inside seven overs.

Aryan Bisht (24 off 32) and wicketkeeper Vinayak Shukla (20 off 17) offered some resistance with a 38-run stand, but Jawadullah ended their partnership and added another scalp soon after.

Junaid returned to finish the job, dismissing Shukla and Hassnain Shah in the same over to complete brilliant figures of 4-23. Oman were eventually bowled out for 130 in 18.4 overs, handing UAE a convincing 42-run victory.