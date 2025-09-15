Asia Cup 2025: UAE dominate Oman, boost qualification chances

UAE pacer Haider Ali celebrates after dismissing Oman skipper jatinder Singh (right) during the ACC Men’s Asia T20 Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15, 2025. — AFP

Skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu powered the United Arab Emirates to a dominant 42-run triumph over Oman in the Asia Cup with their brisk half-centuries on Monday.

Waseem, who hit 69, and Sharafu, who made 51, put on 88 runs for the opening wicket to guide hosts UAE to a challenging 172-5 in Abu Dhabi.

The home bowlers then combined to dismiss Oman for 130 in 18.4 overs for their first win in this edition of the regional tournament played in the T20 format.

Medium-pace bowler Junaid Siddique stood out with figures of 4-23. Haider Ali and Muhammad Jawadullah took two wickets each.

The batters had set up victory. Waseem and Sharafu started cautiously but soon took the attack to the opposition with a flurry of boundaries.

Sharafu fell for his 51 but Waseem kept up the charge and reached fifty with a six. The captain was run out in the final over.

UAE play Pakistan, who went down to tournament favourites India in a key match, next on Wednesday with the winner likely to move into the Super Four stage of the eight-nation event.

Oman were never in the chase and lost five wickets for 50 runs with captain and opener Jatinder Singh scoring 20 as they slumped to a second straight defeat.

Defending champions India, who won the previous edition played in a 50-overs format, lead the table in Group A with two wins in two matches are nearly through to the next stage.

Along with regional bragging rights, the competition will serve as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.