Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn historical milestone after getting engaged

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke the internet with engagement announcement last month

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story is one for the history books as they have sparked global announcement about their engagement.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, got a celebration dedicated to them in Kelce’s hometown.

A local Kansas City cornfield carved a congratulatory message for the couple in a 9-acre field at Johnson Farms Plants & Pumpkins in Belton, Mo.

The message reads, "Kansas City is Enchanted," quoting Swift’s song Enchanted from her album, Speak Now.

The maze design features a beautiful illustration of one of the pictures the fiancés shared in their engagement announcement post on Instagram, which showed the Eras Tour performer embracing the NFL star.

The illustration also included a diamond ring linked with another ring, with numbers 87, and 13, referring to Kelce’s jersey number and Swift’s lucky number, respectively.

The lovebirds have become a fan-favourite couple, melting hearts with their loving comments about each other as they support the milestones they achieve in their respective careers.

Fans enthusiastically await the wedding which is excitedly being dubbed the American Royal Wedding, as it has attracted similar amount of attention.

The couple made the big announcement on August 26, and the wedding is expected next summer as per sources.