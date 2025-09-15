Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make 'family' statement in new feature film

The couple have been living in the US with kids Archie and Lilibet since stepping down from royal duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to sit in front of a camera again for the very special occasion.

People magazine reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make a special appearance in the 70th anniversary special for Disneyland titled The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20.

A September 15 press release revealed that “viewers will hear reflections on childhood visits to the park from some of Disney’s biggest fans including Hollywood’s Neil Patrick Harris, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Favreau, Patrick Warburton, and Tiffany Haddish

“And an exclusive message from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on what the park means to them and their family,” the statement continued.

The theme park has been a favourite of the Sussex household; earlier this year, Harry and Meghan took their kids — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — to Disneyland for Lilibet’s fourth birthday party.

“Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!” Meghan, 44, later wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of their trip.

The in-depth feature will premiere on ABC News on Sunday, September 21, and will offer an inside look at the history of the park.