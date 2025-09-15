Katie Price shows nerve tearing wound after kitchen knife disaster

Katie Price was caught up in a gruesome injury, after ending up in A&E following a painful cooking injury.

The former glamour model, who has recently seen a resurgence in popularity with her previous singles, had to undergo emergency treatment and stitches after she accidently stabbed herself in the hand while whipping up a chicken curry.

Katie revealed the seriousness of her injury, explaining that the knife had torn through her ligaments and nerves, leaving half of her hand numb.

In photos shared on Snapchat, Katie showed the deep cut on her tattooed left wrist.

Explaining the accident to her followers, she wrote: 'Last night I accidently stabbed myself with a knife, you can see on the on the injury how deep it was, and I had to have stitches.'

The incident came after Katie had previously worried fans when she spent a night in the emergency room, without explaining why.

Despite the incident, she carried on with her weekend plans by attending her friend Chloe Ferry's 30th birthday bash in Newcastle.

During the party, she performed her 2017 song I Got You, which recently climbed the number one in the iTunes charts and number three in the Big Top 40.