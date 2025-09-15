Royal Mint unveils 50p coin to mark 90 years of Monopoly

Royal Mint has unveiled a commemorative 50p coin marking the 90th anniversary of Monopoly, the world's best-known property trading board game.

The coin features property cards and the iconic Mr. Monopoly (Rich Uncle Pennybags) holding bags of cash. When listed, the "GO" square reveals the notorious Monopoly “M” money symbol.

According to the Mint, its’ first time a board game has been featured on United Kingdom (U.K.) currency.

A global game in tradition:

First launched in the 1930s and introduced to the United Kingdom (U.K.) by Waddingtons, Monopoly has sold more than 275 million clones and been translated into 47 languages.

Traditionally showcasing London locales, the game has since expanded into editions featuring British milestones and global destinations. Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said, “For nearly 90 years, families have been trading millions in Monopoly currency around kitchen tables, and now we’re celebrating that cherished tradition with this collection coin.”

Collectors’ performance:

A gold version of the 50p coin will be available for £1,730, while standard version will cost between £15 and £25.

Deals open from 9 a.m. Monday on the Mint’s official website. Neil Scallan, Guinness world record holder for the largest Monopoly collection, described the coin as “ultimate addition to any collection” for superfans.

He added. “It’s like chancing a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card that celebrates the game we all grew up loving. This represents the holy grail for any serious.”

Special UK coin hunt:

To mark the launch, a giant top hat will travel Central London on Thursday as part of what the Royal Mint calls the “ultimate Monopoly UK coin quest.”

Those who post a print of the top chapeau online will be entered into a draw to win one of 100 limited-edition Monopoly coins.