JD Vance to host ‘The Charlie Kirk’ show in tribute to late commentator

The United States (U.S.) Vice President is set to host “The Charlie Kirk” in a tribute to the late conservative political commentator who was shot dead while speaking at an event in Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10.

Taking to X on Sunday, September 14, Vance shared the news, stating: “Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend.”

He said the show would air at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Vance previously described Kirk as an influential figure in the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement and also expressed gratitude for Kirk’s efforts that helped Vance become vice president.

The announcement drew criticism online, with many users replying negatively. One user wrote, “You really don’t have a job at all, do you.”

Another X user commented: “This is the lowest we’ve ever gone as a nation. Vice president hosting a racist podcast.” A third user expressed, “You are controlled by Peter Theil and Israel.”

However, some wrote encouraging words as well.

This comes after Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, announced an enormous memorial service for late conservative activist on September 21.