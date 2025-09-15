Hannah Einbinder uses Emmy win to spotlight Gaza’s plight

The 2025 Emmy Awards, Hannah Einbinder, star of HBO’s “Hacks,” won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and used her acceptance speech to spotlight the war in Gaza.

After winning the award, Einbinder closed her remarks with: “Go Birds, fuck ICE, and free Palestine.”

The award show was filled with historic moments but Einbinder’s final words became one of the most talked about moments online, generating 3.8 million engagements on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Einbinder was also spotted wearing a red Artists4Ceasefire pin on her dress. Other stars including Aimee Lou Wall, Natasha Rothwell, Ruth Negga, and Chris Perfetti also wore it.

While talking to press backstage, Einbinder elaborated how this topic have emotional connection with her, “I have friends in Gaza who are working as frontline workers, as doctors, right now in the north of Gaza, to provide care for pregnant women, and [working] for schoolchildren to create schools in the refugee camps.”

“It’s an issue that’s really close to my heart for many reasons. I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel because our religion and our culture is so important and longstanding … institution that is really separate to the ethno-nationalist state,” she added.