AI helps scientists reveal hidden earthquakes in Italy

A new study revealed that researchers utilize a Stanford-developed AI model and thousands of seismic data points to assess the earthquake risk of Campi Flegrei volcanic area near Naples, Italy.

The goal is to help alleviate the impacts of future seismic activity.

Primarily, the technology revealed that there were four times as many earthquakes in the area as had been previously detected.

The researchers further suggest that more accurate data will help shape public responses to keep residents safer during future earthquakes.

The Campi Flegrei is an active volcanic field located in the west of Naples.

However, according to Greg Beroza, a geographic professor, one of the biggest concerns in the short term in Campi Flegrei is not an eruption but a moderate earthquake at shallow depth.

It has been observed that the region is experiencing a significant increase in seismic activity, with five earthquakes of magnitude 4 recorded in the initial eight months of this year.

According to Beroza, seismicity could change at any time. This may be the most crucial thing, and this study with its now operational capability of providing a crystal- clear view-address that concern.

When scientists have access to more accurate earthquake data, such as length and fault locations, it can help better determine the range of magnitudes of future earthquakes.

Sharing this information with city planners and residents is crucial for alleviating risks and preparing for potential seismic events in the Campi Flegrei region.