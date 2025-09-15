Selena Gomez lights up seeing Martin Short’s surprising moment

Selena Gomez shares sweet friendship with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin

Selena Gomez caught her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short gushing over his beloved at the Emmy Awards.

The 33-year-old singer and actress sparked sweet reaction online with a trending video on social media.

The video showed the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker as she looked over at Short, who was having a sweet moment looking down at his phone with a smile.

Gomez then looked at Steve Martin, and then her fiancé Benny Blanco, with a pout and smile, mouthing the words, "Marty's texting Meryl," referring to Meryl Streep, who is rumoured to be his real-life girlfriend.

Martin and Streep play romantic interests on the show, and have been spotted together on several date nights.

The Devil Wears Prada star was absent at the award ceremony but her co-stars never forget to gush over her in interviews.

Recently speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Short shared that he was “surprised” by Streep’s humble attitude.

"I think just how easy she is, how loose she is. She doesn't carry any of her 21 Oscar nominations to the set."