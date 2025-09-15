Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper stun onlookers amid wedding rumours

Bradley Cooper celebrates Gigi Hadid’s special milestone together

Gigi Hadid has her boyfriend Bradley Cooper cheering the loudest for her as she continues to add more feathers to her cap.

The 30-year-old supermodel was seen arriving to the filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s East Village bar, Monsieur, to attend a cocktail party for the celebration of her special Vogue issue.

The Guest in Residence founder looked cheerful holding hands with the actor, 50, as they walked up to the venue on Sunday, September 14.

Hadid appears on the cover of the latest issue of the fashion magazine, alongside her friend, Kendall Jenner.

The fashionista glowed in a geometric patterned dress with her hair straightened and styled on side parting.

Meanwhile, the Limitless star paired a navy-blue shirt with black pants and matching boots.

The date night comes as the couple has been surrounded by wedding rumours.

An insider previously told Star Magazine, “Gigi’s not pressuring him and has ordered everyone in her life to do the same, but it’s no secret she’s waiting for this to happen.”

The source continued, “Bradley talks about marrying her like it’s a sure thing but then he flips and says he’s stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it’s very mixed messages.”