Zayn Malik teases new album 'Z5' after 'Room Under the Stairs' success

Zayn Malik sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend after dropping multiple exciting updates, including confirmation of a new album that’s already in the works.

During a Twitch livestream on September 13, when asked by fans about the status of his next album, the former One Direction star responded, "Next album… soon, actually."

While he admitted "soon" is "actually a very nondescript word…" the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker kept the details under wraps, teasing fans but not revealing too much, I know it is but yeah, soon."

During the live session the 32-year-old singer revealed that his upcoming album will be a spiritual continuation of his 2016 debut, Mind of Mine, marking a shift away from the country-inspired sound of his last project, Room Under the Stairs.

Moreover, Zayn also hinted at a potential tour, discussed a recent hair transformation, a new song Break Free, and teased an upcoming collaboration, though he didn't drop any names.

Naturally, fans were overwhelmed with excitement over the amount of news packed into a single stream.

"So many to look out for from one livestream [crying emoji] New album?? Z5 [crying emoji] Also, Zayn what do mean by cool collaborator? I can’t with him [crying emoji] Give me more deets," one fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile others were already looking ahead to his return to the spotlight, "I'm sure your new songs will be a success! I'm excited to see all the album art and you giving interviews proud of your work."

Room Under the Stairs debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on both the Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts.