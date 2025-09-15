Alex Bledel, Lauren Graham were ‘Bullied and Starving’ on Gilmore Girls

The Gilmore Girls stars, Alex Bledel and Lauren Graham reunited during the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress, who played the mother-daughter duo (Lorelai and Rory Gilmore) in hit series, took the stage with backdrop of the iconic front-porch from the drama to present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

However, before they went on to announce the nominees and the winner, Bledel and Graham offered a rare insight into how it was liking filming at the fictional town Stars Hollow.

"Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered and, apparently, took the season of fall hostage," Graham said during their segment. Her co-star pointed out that “in spite of our autumnal dominance" it "was actually a very small show."

Clarifying what they meant, Graham said, "Meaning we had no money."

"If there was a birthday at ‘The Drew Carey show’ next door, they would send us their leftover sheet cake," she joked. Bledel agreed saying, "We looked hungry."

The Handmaid's Tale star also revealed that they used to save money "all year long to have one snow episode."

"And then ER would wet down their street and wash it all way," Graham replied, to which Bledel told her "you have got to let that go."

However, Graham wasn't ready to let go as she noted, "They had [George] Clooney, they could have let us have the damn snow."

Despite the issues the show seemingly faced, the two artists went on to praise the "great" and "terrifyingly lengthy scripts" they had.

They then presented the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series to The Studio.

Last time Bledel and Graham reunited on-screen was for Netflix's revival of the series, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. The series ended on cliff hanger with Rory (Bledel) revealing that she is pregnant.

Following this, another reunion is taking place later this year: A new documentary titled Searching for Stars Hollow will take an inside look into the making of the series.

Cast members including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padelecki, Keiko Agena, Chad Michael Murray and many more.