Buckingham Palace issues ‘welcome’ message on Prince Harry 41st birthday

King Charles’s office released a delightful video message as the royal family prepared to welcome a special guest at Windsor Castle.

After Prince Harry reunited with his father at Clarence House for the first time in 19 months, Buckingham Palace had revealed that the Duke of Sussex had “tea” with the monarch.

Just hours after the meeting, Prince Harry had left for a secret visit to Ukraine and during the trip, he gave a candid interview about his family dynamics and upcoming UK visits to The Guardian.

Now, just days after the meeting, the Palace shared a new update which coincides with the 41st birthday of Prince Harry.

“Marked with a Guard of Honour, the Ceremonial Welcome is the biggest piece of military theatre in a State Visit,” the message read alongside a video of preparations done by the military for a State Visit. “Watch how troops prepare to welcome a visiting Head of State…”

The preparations are underway as US President Trump and First Lady Melania are set to arrive on Tuesday for their two-day State Visit at the Windsor Castle.

The statement from Palace comes after Prince Harry shared that his “conscience is clear” while addressing his explosive memoir Spare.

He also shared that over the coming year, “the focus really has to be on my dad” who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Despite the security arrangement grievances, Harry maintained that he loved coming back to the UK and the last week has “definitely” brought the opportunity to unite his children with the King “closer”.