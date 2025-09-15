Utah police arrests Two men for bomb placement under media van

Two Utah men face multiple terrorism-related charges after allegedly planting an explosive device beneath a news media vehicle in Salt Lake City, just days after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at nearby Utah Valley University.

Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahme Nasir, 31, were arrested Sunday, September 14, 2025, following a federal investigation that uncovered hazardous materials and illegal weapons at their Magna residence.

The FBI assumed jurisdiction after bomb squads confirmed a functional incendiary device had been placed and lit beneath a parked news vehicle adjacent to an occupied building Friday.

Though the device failed to detonate properly, its design and location in a high-traffic area prompted widespread safety concerns.

During a search of the suspects' home, authorities discovered hoax weapons of mass destruction, two firearms, and illegal narcotics, all particularly concerning as both men were restricted persons prohibited from owning weapons due to known drug use.

Charges include manufacturing/possessing weapons of mass destruction, threat of terrorism, attempted aggravated arson, and possession of incendiary components.

The relationship between the two suspects remains undisclosed, and the motive is still under investigation. Neighboring homes were evacuated during the hazardous materials operation.

The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns in Utah following the assassination of Charlie Kirk during a campus event last week.

Both suspects remain held without bail as federal authorities continue investigating potential connections between recent incidents.