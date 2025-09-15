Whistleblower exposes alleged grooming gang cover-up by London's mayor Sadiq Khan

A retired Metropolitan Police detective has publicly accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan of a “cover-up” and “willful neglect” claiming his investigations were systematically shut down.

As reported by Express, Former detective found evidence of industrial child trafficking that involved children as young as nine-year-old “on an industrial scale” from care homes in Haringey, sold in crack houses, and traded for thousands of pounds at upmarket restaurants in Mayfair.

“I'd actually uncovered kids from the age of nine to 14 that were being trafficked for prostitution on an industrial scale,” he said.

Although he managed to identify 52 possible victims and file comprehensive reports, Wedger asserts that the top police and council officials thwarted his investigations, and one of his superiors even threatened to take away his job, house and children on the condition that he would not take any action against them.

He accuses Mayor Khan of dodging questions on the matter, refusing to accept a proposed £4.5 million independent investigation and not stating the magnitude of the problem.

To support his claims, the whistleblower showed the Express his police notebook from the time along with contemporary reports sent to superiors.

He also presented his detailed statement that was submitted back in 2022 as a result of an independent inquiry into child abuse.

The accusations have been rejected in the office of Khan on grounds of being false, malicious and politically motived.

The allegations by the whistleblower have sparked a political storm with Conservative members of the London Assembly and MPs demanding Khan's resignation on the grounds that he helped to cover up and failed vulnerable children.

The Met Police said it is striving to enhance data about such exploitation. Still they said it will always focus on investigating the crime and supporting the victims regardless of “fear or favour.”