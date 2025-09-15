Jay-Z accuses alleged victim of lying after shocking new Diddy claim

Jay-Z makes shocking claim about Jane Doe

Jay-Z has made a shocking claim about Jane Doe, the woman who previously accused him of sexual assault in connection with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper has raised serious concerns about the woman and her legal team, describing her actions as part of an "evil conspiracy" to sabotage his reputation with "wildly horrific" allegations.

This development follows a lawsuit filed by the woman in October, in which she alleged that both Combs and Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) violently raped her at an afterparty.

In a new lawsuit, Jay-Z claims that after his representatives spoke directly with Doe, she admitted to fabricating the story about the rapper.

In addition, she reportedly told NBC News in an exclusive interview that her lawyers pressured her to move forward with the false accusations.

Carter’s new lawsuit states, "Doe has now voluntarily admitted directly to representatives of Mr. Carter that the story brought before the world in court and on global television was just that: a false, malicious story.

"She has admitted that Mr. Carter did not assault her; and that indeed it was Buzbee himself—whom she met for the first time at a coffee shop in Houston on the day of her maliciously false NBC News interview—who pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”

For the unversed, Jay-Z has frequently been seen alongside Diddy at high-profile events, including Diddy's well-known white parties, according to inside sources.

The notorious rapper is currently serving a sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering following his arrest in September 2024.