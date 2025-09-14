Taylor Swift’s NFL loyalty questioned as Eagles’ DeJean weighs in on her engagement

Cooper DeJean expresses doubt over Taylor Swift's loyalty to Eagles after major milestone

Philadelphia Eagles’ Cooper DeJean recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s loyalty to the Eagles following her engagement to Travis Kelce.

The 22-year-old NFL cornerback weighed in on whether Swift will remain a fan of his team.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, he said, “Yeah, I think it’s done now. I think wherever Travis is at, that’s who she’s going to be a fan of, which makes sense, I guess.”

Later in the interview, DeJean also spoke about his interaction with former Eagles player Jason Kelce on his podcast Exciting Mics.

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “It was cool to get to talk to him and hear what he had to say. I learned a lot from him. He won [a] Super Bowl, obviously here. So learning about just his mentality going into that next season and what Ii can do to put last season behind us and move on to this season. So it was cool to get to talk to him and hear about his journey and his career.”

This conversation came after the Shake it Off hitmaker and Kelce, 35, announced their engagement on Instagram.

The post featured a sweet photo of the couple in an enchanting garden, alongside the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting.”

For the unversed, DeJean’s Eagles also faced Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 14.