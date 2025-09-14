Kylie Jenner reveals shocking surprise which cost her more than $100k

Kylie Jenner opened her eyes to a devastating surprise on the weekend

Kylie Jenner woke up to a bombshell news on Saturday morning, as she could’ve faced a loss of more than $100k.

The 28-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Saturday, September 13, and shared a video of her Mercedes-Benz G 580 wagon which was covered in long chains of toilet paper and neon Silly String.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was heard saying, “I slept over at my mom’s house,” as she walked in the backyard and then yelled, “You bitch! You little bitch!” as her sister Khloe Kardashian was seen running into the house.

Kylie, however, did not give up and followed the TV personality, 41, into their mom Kris Jenner’s home and continued screaming, “Was this you? Say something! Who did this to my car?”

The Good American founder’s daughter True and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, were seen laughing in hiding.

The momager, 69, soon appeared out of the house and exclaimed, “Oh my God! Ah! What is happening? Ah! It’s so colorful!”

The prank did not end there, but True and Chicago chased Kris around and sprayed her with Silly String.

Khloe herself expressed great delight in her successfully planned prank, as she shared the footage of the car on her Stories and wrote, “I am the prank master!!!! I will not loose [sic]. I am training them young to be prank geniuses.”