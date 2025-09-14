India defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup match

India's Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube celebrate winning the Asia Cup match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE on September 14, 2025. — Reuters

India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets as the Men in Blue easily chased a 128-run target in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 128-run target, India comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of three wickets and 25 balls to spare.

India got off to a blazing start to the pursuit despite Shubman Gill’s dismissal in the second over as Abishek set the tone with a blistering 31 off a mere 13 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes before falling victim to Saim Ayub in the fourth over.

With the scoreboard reading 41/2 in 3.4 overs, Tilak Varma joined captain Suryakumar Yadav in the middle and the duo retained the momentum in India’s favour by putting together 56 runs for the third wicket until Saim struck again, dismissing the left-handed batter in the 13th over.

Varma struck two fours and a six on his way to a run-a-ball 31.

His dismissal, however, did not hinder India’s progress as Suryakumar guided them comfortably over the line with an unbeaten 47 off 37 deliveries, featuring five fours and a six – his highest individual score against Pakistan in T20Is.

Saim remained the solitary wicket-taker for Pakistan, making three scalps for 35 runs in his four overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was declared "Player of the Match" as he played vital role in India's victory by shattering Pakistan's middle order.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first backfired as they could only accumulate 127/9 in their allotted 20 overs despite Sahibzada Farhan’s gutsy knock.

The Green Shirts got off to a dismal start to their innings as top-order batters Saim Ayub (zero) and Mohammad Haris (three) fell victim to Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively, inside the first two overs with just six runs on the board.

Following the early setback, experienced Fakhar Zaman (17) joined Farhan in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to add 39 runs for the third wicket until the former was removed by Axar Patel in the eighth over.

His dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse which saw Pakistan lose three wickets at an alarming rate and thus slipped to 64/6 in 12.5 overs.

Farhan, who held one end firmly during the collapse, eventually walked back to the pavilion in the 17th over as he skied one off Kuldeep Yadav.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 40 off 44 deliveries, comprising one four and three sixes.

Number nine batter Shaheen Shah Afridi then added valuable runs at the backend with a blistering 33-run cameo off just 16 deliveries, laced with four sixes.

He was supported by fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and lower-order batter Sufiyan Muqeem, who scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Kuldeep was the standout bowler for India, picking up three wickets for 18 runs in his four overs, followed by Bumrah and Axar with two each, while Varun Chakravarthy and Pandya chipped in with one scalp apiece.