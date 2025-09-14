Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment on ‘9 to 5’ star Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston has recently shared her experience working with country musician Dolly Parton.

The Friends alum, who is producing a remake of Dolly‘s classic hit movie 9 to 5, opened up that the musician and actress had been involved with the upcoming new version.

“She’s everything you would imagine and more. She really is. She’s Dolly Parton and there’s nothing that’s not, you know, what you see is what you get,” said the 56-year-old during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on September 12.

Jennifer told the outlet, “We won’t be in theatres for a while. We’ll be a little bit. Well, yes, 9 to 5 it’s gonna be so exciting.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Murder Mystery actress responded to a question about ever doing a Broadway show.

“Of course. I would love to. I know it’s a very, you know, it’s the theatre community is, is sacred, so I would be honoured if I would be invited into it,” she told the Never Been Kissed actress.

Jennifer added, “It would be really fun.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer spilled the secret to ageing gracefully over the years.

Reflecting on her diet and workout regiment, the Horrible Bosses actress told Glamour magazine that she “thinks” she has “an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity”.

“I am not going to say I don’t get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff,” she explained.

Jennifer pointed out, “I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over.”

“It's perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body… It’s a mindset,” added the actress.