Jennifer Lopez finds new way to connect with ex-Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has learnt the art of staying connected with her ex-Ben Affleck.

The Atlas star was recently seen spending quality time with Affleck's son Samuel, just over a year after she filed for divorce from the NFL star's father.

The outing, which included a visit to a park and shopping at high-end fashion stores like Balenciaga and Dior, has sparked new interpretations about the relationship between JLo and her ex-in-laws.

In one of the images captured, JLo was seen walking very close to Samuel while they were window shopping for footwear, while in another, she was spotted opening the car door for him.

The gesture generated positive comments about the closeness between them, with many observers noting that JLo seems to have a strong bond with her ex-husband's child.

This isn't the first time the singer has been spotted with Samuel. In August 2024, they were seen shopping together, and months earlier, they attended a Lakers game.

These public appearances have been interpreted as a sign that, despite the divorce from Affleck, the relationship between JLo and her ex-in-laws remains respectful and affectionate.

The outing with Samuel comes amid reports of the Air star's cordial relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children.

As On the Floor hitmaker navigates her post-divorce life, she seems to be prioritising her music career and strengthening her bond with her own children, Max and Emme.