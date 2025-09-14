Lily Collins recent appearance at NYFW sparks health debate: ‘Get help’

Lily Collins has left fans worried about her health in recent appearance.

The Emily in Paris star steps out for the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week. The actress was seen wearing a revealing outfit that showcased her extremely thin physique, leaving many of her followers worried about her health.

Collins has been candid about past struggles with eating disorders. In her 2017 memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, she wrote about her terrifying experience with an eating disorder that took a toll on her physical and mental health.

"My hair and nails became brittle. My throat burned and my esophagus hurt. I had to stop menstruating for a couple of years. I was terrified that I had ruined my chances of having children," she confessed.

After seeing Collins' recent appearance, many fans expressed their concern about her health, with some urging her to seek help.

"Please Lily, get help," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Lily... eat something!"

Some fans were shocked by her thin appearance, with one commenting, "Was she always this thin? I don't usually see her in short tops, so I didn't notice. She's pretty, but I hope she's okay."