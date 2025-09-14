Lizzo shows off her toned figure in sheer corset

Lizzo turned heads in a chic sheer corset bodysuit as she sat front row at Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2026 runway show in New York City.

The 37-year-old pop star showcased her recent weight loss, pairing the daring outfit with a black chiffon wrap skirt and strappy high-heeled sandals.

The About Damn Time singer, was surrounded by A-list celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Gayle King, as she watched the fashion show. Her latest look comes amid her public weight loss journey, which she has been documenting on social media.

In a recent interview with Women's Health, she opened up about her weight loss journey, revealing that she uses fitness to improve her mental health as well as her physical health.

"I like how I look now," she said. "I still think I'm big. I'm still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs — I think I'm just a smaller version."

She added, "Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same. Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn’t exist."

Lizzo's weight loss journey has sparked speculation about her methods, with some fans accusing her of using Ozempic or a similar medication to achieve her weight loss goals.

However, Lizzo has denied these claims, stating that she works hard to maintain her physique through a combination of diet and exercise.

"I work my ass off, training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.