MGK gets support from daughter Casie at Fashion Media Awards

Machine Gun Kelly with daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly brought along a very special guest when he stepped out for the 12th Fashion Media Awards in New York City on Friday, Sept. 12.

The 35-year-old musician, born Colson Baker, was honoured with the Style Icon award and decided to share the moment with his 16-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet together at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room, where MGK admitted he needed a little extra support that night.

“I'm pretty nervous,” he said, before pointing to Casie and adding, “That's why I called in my backup over here.”

Casie, whom MGK shares with his ex Emma Cannon, smiled as she told PEOPLE it was “really good” being by her dad’s side. “I'm always a big support system for him, so it's nice,” she said.

Even though Casie has appeared with her dad at events before, she admitted she hasn’t quite gotten used to the spotlight.

“No, I'm not,” she explained when asked if red carpets feel normal now. “It's stressful.”

Still, she stood proudly beside MGK, who at one point wrapped his arm around her as they looked out over the New York City skyline before the ceremony.

The singer even paused to snap a few photos of his daughter before heading inside, where his longtime friend Pete Davidson presented him with the award.

MGK and Davidson’s friendship has been a strong one since 2019, and now they’re looking forward to bonding as dads.

The rapper, who is also father to 6-month-old Saga Blade Fox-Baker, revealed he’s “so stoked” for Davidson to welcome his first child.

“I tried to wait and stall until he could get here. I’m so excited,” he told Us Weekly, adding that they already enjoy low-key hangouts. “We think both of us are such idiots that we somehow just meet in the middle somewhere. We were watching movies and being dads.”

When it came time for his big moment on stage, MGK made sure to thank the two people who mattered most that night.

“I’d like to thank my estranged husband, Pete, [and] my beautiful daughter for being my support tonight. I’m very nervous,” he said, earning laughs and applause from the crowd.

He went on to thank The Daily Front Row for recognizing him, admitting the honour felt especially meaningful.

“This is truly an honor because … this is a small community, and I feel like I’ve always kind of been on the outside of it.”