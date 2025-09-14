Kylie Jenner shows off sun-kissed glow in casual Instagram look

Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze with latest post

Kylie Jenner recently offered a glimpse into her end-of-summer look while promoting a lip gloss from her Kylie Cosmetics line.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul, who rose to fame after appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, took the internet by storm with her latest post.

On Friday, September 12, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showcased her glowing tan on Instagram Stories.

In the video, the reality star appeared in her bathroom mirror wearing a cropped white top paired with low-rise leather pants.

The Kardashians star further completed the laid-back look with loose waves and black nail polish.

Jenner captioned the post, “Nothing like a fresh tan.”

The makeup mogul’s friends and fans took to the comments section to share their heartfelt responses.

Kylie’s bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou commented, “HOTTYY.”

Her makeup artist Ariel Tejada chimed in, adding a series of flame emojis.

A third enthused, “I love your eyebrows and your eyes.”

Meanwhile, her sister Kim Kardashian showed admiration for her baby sister by liking the post.

This comes hot on the heels of Kylie’s birthday post, which she shared with her fans on August 10.