Julianne Moore celebrates two decades of marriage with surprising confession

Julianne Moore reflected on her marriage of more than two decades, sharing what kept her and husband Bart Freundlich going strong after 22 years together.

The Oscar-winning actress explained that the key to their relationship was as simple as enjoying each other’s company.

She said, “I think you have to enjoy being together. If you don’t want to be with someone, you won’t be with them, you won’t spend time with them, you won’t invest in them and their lives.

And I think that building a life together is a big thing.”

Moore also spoke about the role of family in their bond. “It does take time. Children are a big part of that too."

The Echo Valley actress went on saying: "You’re both invested in these other human beings and you’re growing and developing them together. But it is just about being together and working as a team."

The 64-year-old actress first met Freundlich, 55, in 1996 when he directed her in The Myth of Fingerprints.

However, they tied the knot in August 2003 during an intimate New York ceremony attended by their two children, Caleb and Liv.

This summer, the Hollywood icon celebrated their anniversary with a lighthearted Instagram post that included wedding photos and the caption, “Happy anniversary baby. 22 years later and I still don’t know why the theme was purple.”

Friends quickly joined in with messages, including Naomi Watts who wrote, “Happy anniversary love you guys.”

For the unversed, Bart continued to work in film with titles such as World Traveler and Trust the Man, both featuring Julianne.

The couple balanced family life in New York with professional projects, proving their lasting partnership remained strong.