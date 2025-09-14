David Beckham asks Roman Kemp to ‘look after’ son Romeo on football pitch

Roman Kemp makes 'shocking' confession about David Beckham

David Beckham has asked Roman Kemp to “look after” his son Romeo following an incident on the football field.

The 32-year-old presenter, known for hosting The One Show, also plays for a seven-a-side team called Netflix n’ Skills alongside Romeo, 23.

In an exclusive conversation with The Sun, Kemp opened up about his admiration for Beckham, saying, “David is like a hero of mine. He came over and said ‘hi’, and then turned to me and said, ‘Look after him please.’ To be fair, Romeo looks after himself, because obviously as soon as someone else sees him on the pitch, he gets a whack.”

Later in the interview, Kemp reflected on the incident that left Beckham, 50, concerned for his son.

Speaking to the outlet, he added, “A couple of months ago, he got started on because he was recognised; they were giving him [expletive]. And the other lads standing on the sideline, they’re also giving him [expletive]. Even I get – the other day some bloke literally, band, clobbered me in the face. My dad has always taught me, if someone hits you, walk away. But it’s hard. But when it comes to Romeo, I told all the lads – most of them are all my school mates from primary school – ‘DB7 told us we had to look after Romeo.”

This comes shortly after David and Victoria Beckham’s second child celebrated his 23rd birthday in Italy with family and friends aboard the Beckhams’ £16 million superyacht.

