Harry Styles, Zoe Kravtiz live the Italian summer dream as they get serious

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been sparking romance rumours since more than a month, and according to insiders, things have begun to get “serious.”
The 31-year-old singer and the actress, 36, were spotted flying out on New York City on Thursday, September 11, and they were seen walking the streets of Italy a day later.
The Caught Stealing star and the One Direction alum both kept it casual, with her wearing a black simple dress with lace detail and him rocking a blue jeans and white graphic t-shirt, with a blue jacket.
Kravitz accesorised her outfit with black shades, red pumps, and a beige bag.
While Styles for his part, wore black shades and his jacket over the shoulder.
The couple were walking hand-in-hand, in a cheerful mood as they walked on and smiled in the pictures.
Despite the rumours that their romance is no more than a PR relationship, a Hollywood insider previously shared that it not just a fling. “I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60,” they told Page Six.
“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. (But) it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun,” the source continued.
