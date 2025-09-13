Harry Styles, Zoe Kravtiz live the Italian summer dream as they get serious

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles have been walking hand in hand from Rome to New York City

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have been sparking romance rumours since more than a month, and according to insiders, things have begun to get “serious.”

The 31-year-old singer and the actress, 36, were spotted flying out on New York City on Thursday, September 11, and they were seen walking the streets of Italy a day later.

The Caught Stealing star and the One Direction alum both kept it casual, with her wearing a black simple dress with lace detail and him rocking a blue jeans and white graphic t-shirt, with a blue jacket.

Kravitz accesorised her outfit with black shades, red pumps, and a beige bag.

While Styles for his part, wore black shades and his jacket over the shoulder.

The couple were walking hand-in-hand, in a cheerful mood as they walked on and smiled in the pictures.

Despite the rumours that their romance is no more than a PR relationship, a Hollywood insider previously shared that it not just a fling. “I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60,” they told Page Six.

“It’s so hard to date as a celebrity … Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. (But) it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun,” the source continued.