Mandy Moore celebrates costar Chrissy Metz’s shine in latest feature

Mandy Moore shares unfiltered thoughts on 'This is Us' co-star's latest milestone

Mandy Moore is sharing her unfiltered thoughts on This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz’s PEOPLE cover story.

Moore, who starred alongside Metz in the NBC series, recently opened up to People magazine about her costar’s cover story, which hit newsstands in August 2025.

She said, “It just made my day. Moore — who has partnered with anti-RSV medication Beyfortus — opened my phone, and the first thing I saw was her gorgeous face on the cover of PEOPLE magazine.”

The mom-of-four went on to praise Chrissy as she couldn’t contain her excitement over her well-deserved recognition.

She added, “Nobody deserves it more. Chrissy is such a hard worker. She’s so gifted, she’s such a talent, and being able to see her shine in every medium, whether it’s music or on the big screen or small screen, she truly, truly deserves it.”

In her August feature, Metz raved about her new life in Nashville and how it has only made love bloom in her life.

For the unversed, the duo was first seen portraying mother and daughter on This Is Us.