JJ Slater, Katie Price focused on building relationship amid career success

Katie and the Married At First Sight star began dating in February 2024

Katie Price's boyfriend, JJ Slater, says their relationship is stronger than ever after facing speculation about a possible rift.

Katie, 47, and the Married At First Sight star, 33, began dating in February 2024, and since then, their relationship has made headlines, with fans speculating about how things are going between them.

Now, JJ has clarified he and Katie are 'growing as a couple' after what he describes as a 'full on' few weeks in his life.

He told the Daily Star: 'For me, the biggest thing, is that I have found someone-meeting Kate has been the best thing to come out of all of this.

'We are just focused on building something together and growing as a couple, which has been so amazing. On top of that, I have been keeping busy with work.

'So between my relationship, my businesses, my friends, and my family, life's been pretty full-on but in a really good way.'

This comes after Katie and her family have enjoyed huge career success, with Princess Andre's hit series, The Princess Diaries, Junior hinting at his bigger plans, and Katie preparing for a bombshell single release.

Recently the former glamour model enjoyed a surprise resurgence in popularity, with her previous singles, I Got U (2017) and Hurricane (2019), reaching number three and number six on iTunes, respectively.