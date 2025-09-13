Sydney Sweeney infuriates Kim Kardashian with new business move

Kim Kardashian feels ‘totally overshadowed’ by rival Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney seems to be entering the domain reigned over by Kim Kardashian as she has been experimenting with fashion brand deals and other business ventures.

The 44-year-old socialite, who reportedly has a competitive nature already, has began to consider the Euphoria star, 27, her rival and is “extremely jealous” of her soaring success.

An insider aware of the situation, told RadarOnline that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star felt “overshadowed” by Sweeney at Jeff Bezos’ Italian wedding as well.

"Kim is extremely jealous and angry that Sydney has taken the spotlight," the source noted, adding, "Everyone was talking about Sydney, and it really got under Kim's skin. Seeing all the attention she received at the Bezos wedding was tough, especially since Kim had hoped to connect with Tom Brady. Instead, she ended up feeling completely overlooked."

The insider went on to claim that Kardashian considers Sweeney a “copycat” of her brand.

With success over her bathwater soap, as well as plans for a lingerie brand underway, Kardashian has grown “alarmed” of Sweeney since her brand Skims has faced “little rivalry from other celebrity brands, but Sydney’s new line has the potential to alter that very quickly."

The source concluded, "Sydney appears to be rising effortlessly, and people can't get enough of her. Kim believes she's spent years working tirelessly to earn her place, and now it feels like someone else has shown up and instantly captured all the attention."