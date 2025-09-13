Patrick Kielty takes different approach in discussing divorce compared to Cat Deeley

Patrick Kielty takes a different approach regarding his divorce talk as compared to his ex wife Cat Deeley.

Patrick, 54, and Cat, 48, share two sons, Millo, seven, and James, five. Their marriage lasted 12 years.

The former couple recently shocked their fans by announcing their divorce in a joint statement, revealing that they have decided to end their marriage and are now separated, emphasising there is 'no other party involved.'

Previously when Cat returned back to This Morning after her summer holidays, fans expected she might talk about her separation, but that was not the case.

Unlike Cat, the Irish comedian addressed about his heartbreaking decision. During the opening of the new series of his RTE chat show, The Late Late Show, he thanked viewers for their unwavering support during their crucial time- his wedding ring noticeably removed.

Patrick said: 'It is nice to be back with you, genuinely I am blown away by all the support. One of the greatest joys of hosting this show is that you are never alone.

'So to all of you who have been so kind to me and my family these past few months, can I just say a huge thank you.'

This comes after Cat was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger, just weeks after being spotted without her wedding band.