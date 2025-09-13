China develops oyster-inspired bone glue to heal fractures without metal

Chinese scientists have developed a new kind of oyster-inspired bone glue, aiming to treat fractures without metal implants.

The bio-adhesive called “Bone-02” can be injected into a fracture site that will help bone to repair without the need of secondary surgery.

Surprisingly, it achieves precise bone fixture within 2 to 3 minutes, even in blood-rich areas where most adhesive fails to heal fractures.

According to researchers, this revolutionary glue imitates how oyster sticks underwater. This idea is also inspired by the ability of oysters to attach the surfaces under harsh environments.

The tests conducted on the glue confirm its efficacy in healing the broken bones as Bone-02 shows a maximum bonding force of over 400 pounds, a strength of 0.5 MPa, and compressive strength of 10 MPa, as confirmed by the research team leader, Lin Xianfeng, an associate chief orthopaedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital.

Being biodegradable in nature, it can easily be absorbed in the body with the healing of bone.

Therefore, it eradicates the need of second surgery and lowers the chances of infection comparable to metal rods.

If Bone-02 glue proves successful in clinical trials, it possesses potential to revolutionize orthopaedic surgery and simplify complex fracture procedures.