World’s longest flight with 29 hours in air set to lunch soon

A record-breaking flight operated by China Eastern Airlines covering a distance of 12,200 miles in 29 hours will be expected to launch this winter.
Given the distance and duration, it will offer the world’s longest direct flight from Shanghai in China to Buenos Aires in Argentina, including a 2.5 hours layover in Auckland, New Zealand.
Despite a stop, it would be considered the longest direct flight because passengers will have the luxury not to change planes throughout the journey.
The return will also span 29 hours in air. The cost for a one-way ticket ranges from £1280-£1400 from Shanghai to Buenos Aires.
In terms of aircraft, a long-range type aircraft Boeing 777-300ER is expected to carry out this journey. This services will provide a direct from China to South America, bypassing Europe and US
The flight is scheduled to be started from December, operating twice a week.
This newly-launched flight will shatter the previous record of the world’s longest one-stop flight held by China Airlines taking place from Beijing to Sao Paolo.
