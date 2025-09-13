Ego Nwodim confirms exit from ‘Saturday Night Live’ after seven seasons

Ego Nwodim ends 'SNL' journey with 50th season

Ego Nwodim, American actress and comedian, has left fans shocked as she had announced her exit from the Saturday Night Live following a fantastic seven-year run.

On September 12, Ego took it to her Instagram account to share the sad news while dropping “!! !! !!” only as the caption of the post.

She began writing, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.”

The 37-year-old further thanked writer Lorne Michaels for giving her the opportunity to experience the SNL.

“I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers a+nd the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship”, she wrote.

Nwodim also admitted how the platform has taught her so many things and helped her creating unforgettable memories.

She continued, “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always.”

The Love Life actress began her journey with SNL with the 44th season and ended it with the 50th season.

However, Nwodim was cast as one of the members of Season 51, but an insider told The Wrap that the comedian changed her mind so that she would be free to pursue other opportunities.

Fans have mixed emotions over the celebrity’s departure as they commented beneath her post, No!!!! Miss Eggy don’t play!!!! You’re our favorite part of the show.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Its sad, but cant wait to see what’s next for you!”