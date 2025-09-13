Groyper Army's Nick Fuentes faces scrutiny after Charlie Kirk's murder

United States conservative activist Charlie Kirk killing has refocused attention on internal far-right conflicts, particularly his longstanding feud with Nick Fuentes' white nationalist Groyper Army.

Investigators started work to determine the motive behind Kirk's September 10 shooting at Utah Valley University, online speculation has centered on extremist factions that previously targeted the Turning Point USA founder.

During the 2019 Groyper Wars, Fuentes' followers disrupted Kirk's events, accusing him of diluting conservative ideals and being insufficiently radical on immigration and gender issues.

Despite Kirk's confrontational style, ill-fated deceased leader frequently faced criticism from far-right elements for maintaining what they considered overly moderate positions.

Fuentes has publicly expressed devastation over Kirk's death and turned to official X, posted: "My followers and I are currently being framed for the murder of Charlie Kirk by the mainstream media based on literally zero evidence.”

“After the Left gunned him down, they celebrated and justified it. They said I was next. Now they are blaming me. These people are pure evil,” Fuentes concluded.

In addition to that, the 27-year-old subsequently challenged the Trump administration to release more information about the suspect and prevent future violence.

Investigators continue examining evidence including meme-referencing markings on bullet casings and the suspect's online affiliations.

The suspect's family told police the victim had grown more political in recent years, though official motive determination remains pending.

Kirk's killing has unified political figures in condemning violence while exposing ongoing fractures within conservative movements.