Are Drake and Kim Kardashian Dating?

Kim Kardashian, Drake fans share theories as romance rumours heat up

Kim Kardashian and Drake have sparked dating rumours with their latest move.

The 44-year-old socialite dropped a post on Instagram sharing a glimpse of her recent trip to Italy.

One of the pictures featured her wearing a black glamorous dress while posing against stone pillars in front of the water , which according to sources, was the luxury spot in Lake Como.

She simply captioned her post, “Italy 2025.”

On the other hand, the 38-year-old singer and rapper, who recently performed a gig the same day in Paris, was allegedly spotted on the same place as Kim.

The social media handle of a real estate shared images of Drake along with a caption that read, “Drake recently stayed at a luxurious mansion on Lake Como, Italy, known for its breathtaking views and opulent design.”

This sparked speculation among fans, who have flooded the internet with their theories claiming that Kim and Drake are the "new couple".

Reaction of Fans:

Some of them have been sharing proof by posting side-by-side photos online.

The Reddit users have been debating online if this is a real romance or is it just a PR strategy.

One wrote, "the most obvious PR stunt in history." Meanwhile, another quipped, "They think it's the only place in Italy to have these pillars.”

Where some aren’t convinced about them dating each other, there are a bunch of supporters, who think there is nothing wrong if they get together.

"He's been friends with the Kardashians forever wouldn't be surprised if they hook up from time to time," wrote one social media user.

This is not the first time the duo has sparked dating rumours. In 2023, One Dance singer released a song called Search & Rescue, which according to fans, was a confession of his feelings for Kardashian.