Woman goes berserk at Shenzhen Metro, beats guard: Watch

A woman in China refused to go through the security check at the Shenzhen Metro Science Museum Station on September 7, 2025.

A video making rounds online shows the woman attacking and hitting the subway security officials with her bag after refusing to go through the security check.

The video shared by Mothership has garnered over 10.2 million views on TikTok.

The subway staff didn’t respond violently and kept moving backwards while getting hit by the bag, the enraged woman also struck a female official as well.

The video shows that later the woman laid on the ground pretending to be dead, however, the situation was resolved when the police officers arrived at the scene.

Police took the woman into custody, and she was later sentenced to administrative detention.

The official attacked by the furious woman was praised by Shenzhen Metro for performing duties effectively in accordance with the regulations.

Netizens reacted to the incident with one questioning, “Why didn’t the officers fight back?”

Another wrote, “She should be given an Oscar (for pretending to be dead after getting caught).” A third one praised the official, stating, “Patience of the guard is commendable.”