Prince Harry avails the opportunity where Prince William was 'rejected'

Prince Harry was spotted in Ukraine, after his four-day trip to London, which included a significant meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles-their first in almost 19 months.

In a surprise move, the Duke of Sussex, 40, travelled to Kyiv with Invictus Foundation, visiting Ukraine shortly after his bombshell visit to his country homeland.

Harry's visit to Kyiv, comes just months after his previous trip to the country

However, his first visit to Ukraine is said to have left his estranged brother, Prince William, 'fuming' at palace officials.

For context, William who has always been a massive supporter of Ukraine since Russia attacked in 2022, but he was reportedly not allowed to visit the country itself on the grounds of 'security concerns' in 2024.

Even though, he has visited Estonia, Poland in the past, the Daily Mail reported future king was told in no uncertain terms, that he would not be able to visit Ukraine itself.

Despite the fact he had 'long-hoped' to go, it was firmly rejected as a possibility, with the heir to the throne expressing his displeasure to Kensington Palace staff, rankled' by the fact his younger brother had gone.

Harry himself claimed in his memoir, Spare that William had once wished to go to the 'front lines' just as the Duke of Sussex did in his two tours of Afghanistan, but the palace had 'scuttled his plans.'