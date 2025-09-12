Why Prince Harry, King Charles' reunion means 'bad news' for Prince William

As Prince Harry finds his way back into King Charles’ good books, Prince William is just as swiftly being pushed out.

On Wednesday, September 10, King Charles III finally reunited with his youngest son Harry while his heir William was busy with royal duties elsewhere. Royal expert Tina Brown called the meeting a win for the Duke of Susex but “bad news” for the Prince of Wales.

“The King is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir,” Brown wrote in her Fresh Hell Substack, per the Daily Mail.

Brown suggested the tension stems from subtle criticism Charles feels from William. “Somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies,” she explained.

Harry, meanwhile, is on a “positivity campaign” aimed at endearing himself to both his estranged father and the British public. During his four-day U.K. trip, he kept a low profile and quietly fulfilled his engagements.

During his four-day U.K. trip, the Duke largely kept his head down and got through his engagements without much of a fuss — unlike his past tendencies.

“At last, Prince Harry has got it right, which is bad news for the Prince of Wales,” Brown noted, pointing to Harry’s donations, including $1.5 million to Children in Need and $500,000 for child amputees in Gaza and Ukraine.

“It cannily unleashed for William the uneasy question of what exactly the 43-year-old Prince of Wales is doing with the £23 million a year.”