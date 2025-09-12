Reese Witherspoon talks reunion of ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has expressed her excitement over the reunion of Big Little Lies gang once again for season three.

The Legally Blonde actress opened up about getting back to her girl gang for new season during an appearance on latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 11.

“We might be working on Season 3. Yeah, I mean, they’re writing it,” said the 49-year-old.

Reese mentioned, “It’s exciting too, just to get the gang back together and have everyone start talking about it.”

“It’s really fun,” added the Sweet Home Alabama actress.

Earlier on September 11, it was reported that a third season of the hit HBO series was finally in the works and Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane going to write the first episode of Season 3 and executive produce.

Besides Reese, other star cast include Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård and more.

Meanwhile, the Wild actress told Jimmy that it’s been “a minute” since the cast has all been together and almost a decade after the first season was filmed.

“It’s been about 10 years, maybe nine years?” she remarked.

Reese further said, “All those little kids [who] were in second grade, they’re all teenagers now. And being a mom of a teenager, it’s a lot of big little lies.”