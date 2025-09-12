King Charles' weak spot' lies in Prince Harry's hands

King Charles, whose greatest weakness lies in the hope of rebuilding ties not only with his son but also with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, whom he has rarely seen.

A royal insider has now weighed in on Prince Harry's fresh step towards reconciliation with his family as he 'regrets some of his actions' since stepping back from royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was spotted in Ukraine after his four-day trip to London, which included a significant meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles-their first in almost 19 months.

A source told the Mail: 'It's become that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK.

It's hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain, but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.'

The monarch is said to be keen on making things better and hopes to spend time with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, whom he has not seen for three years.

The same source added: 'The King wants to a grandfather to his grandchildren, so that's an important pull. He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, and he was able to spend some time with them.'

For context, Meghan Markle last visited the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

However, Charles saw Archie and Lilibet in June 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee and has only met Lilibet once.