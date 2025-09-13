Gemini’s Nano Banana mania is 2025's biggest social media buzz: Find out why

The latest drop by Google’s Gemini, “Nano Banana,” is now taking over social media platforms and is truly the biggest buzz of 2025 so far.

The internet is going wild for Nano Banana, a viral AI image-editing tool, as netizens are creating miniature, super-realistic 3D figurines of themselves, of celebs, or even of their pets.

Nano Banana AI image tool creates detailed miniatures that sound like exact replicas of the real-world settings.

Google introduced the trend by sharing AI-generated figurines on its social media handles, which increased its popularity.

One creative user shared some stunning snaps he created with the use of Nano Banana, and it also included a figurine of US President Donald Trump.

The user posted on X with the caption: "Who would YOU turn into a 3D toy? Drop your character below."

Another one dropped a stunning robot video along with its figurine and wrote "I turn them for reals with a smiley emoji."

The third one didn't hold back his creativity and posted a super amazing snap of Spider-Man with a caption, "Turn your favorite characters into 3D figurines in seconds with Nano Banana!"

Google’s quirky “Nano Banana” is going head-to-head with ChatGPT’s image tool, and the internet has already picked the winner.