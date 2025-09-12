Watch: Dozen masked robbers raid California jewelry store

A group of more than a dozen masked intruders in hoodies raided a jewelry store in Southern California.

The video footage of the incident showed them using hammers to break display cases and steal merchandise.

The viral video further showed a Ford Explorer SUV smashing into the storefront before more than a dozen people wearing dark hoodies and masks rushed in with tools to smash display cases and grab loot.

The 88-year-old owner was knocked to the ground and taken to the hospital, where he also suffered a stroke during the ordeal.

During an afternoon robbery at Kin Hung Jewelry in San Jose, the retailer’s owner was knocked down during the incident and received cuts from smashed glass.

Upon investigation, the police department has confirmed that the suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles before their arrival, and they remain unidentified and at large.

According to the mayor of Milpitas, Carmen Montano, it’s a crime wave that’s happening everywhere.

In response to the previous ‘smash and grab’ incidents, California voters reportedly increased penalties for theft and other crimes last year.

The latest data from the California Department of Justice showed that crime rates in California experienced a significant decline from the previous year.

A third-party analysis concluded that Los Angeles and San Jose are the safest cities in the United States.